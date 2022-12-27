mckinney finch park.jpg
Courtesy of McKinney Parks and Recreation / Facebook

McKinney Parks and recreation challenges residents to compete in the Race to the Peak challenge and start the new year right.

From Jan. 16- March 16, grab your friends to bring along on the journey for a sweet group discount. Prizes are earned throughout the challenge, and two grand prizes of a $325 Visa gift card are provided by Community MedFamily Urgent Care and Fleet Feet. Learn more and register at ApexCentre.org/challenge.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

