McKinney Parks and recreation challenges residents to compete in the Race to the Peak challenge and start the new year right.
From Jan. 16- March 16, grab your friends to bring along on the journey for a sweet group discount. Prizes are earned throughout the challenge, and two grand prizes of a $325 Visa gift card are provided by Community MedFamily Urgent Care and Fleet Feet. Learn more and register at ApexCentre.org/challenge.
Leak checks encouraged with warmer weather
As temperatures rise and pipes begin to thaw, residents are encouraged to check for leaks.
Residents who find a broken pipe should turn their water off at the main valve. McKinney homes have two shut-off valves: one owned by the city and a personal shut-off valve for resident access. The shut-off valves completely turn off water to the house and may be found in one of the following locations:
- In the crawl space where the water line enters the home
- In the garage where the water line enters the wall or ceiling, near the water heater or laundry hookup
- Outside near the foundation, often protected by a concrete ring or clay pipe
City of McKinney shut-off valve location:
- Between the meter and the street and should ONLY be accessed by authorized city staff
Residents who can’t find their personal shut-off valve or would like assistance with turning off their water can contact the city of McKinney’s Public Works by email contact-water-wastewater@mckinneytexas.org or for emergencies by phone at 972-547-7360.
Student experiment to be sent to space
Collin College students Henry Elmendorf and Stefano Sacripanti are having their experiment sent to space!
The experiment, “Does microgravity affect the formation of symbiotic relationships between soy and rhizobium?”, was selected to fly to the International Space Station as part of Mission 17 of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP). Learn more about the experiment and its upcoming journey here: http://ow.ly/F8YI50M9uGr
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
