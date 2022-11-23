The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced on Nov. 17 that Morrow Renewables provided a $1 million donation to help the organization meet the unprecedented demand for food caused by inflation rates not seen in 40 years. The funds will enable the North Texas Food Bank to provide three million meals to those facing hunger across North Texas.
“Being new to the North Dallas area, Morrow Renewables is committed to being a positive driving force in the communities where our employees and customers work and live, and supporting the North Texas Food Bank with funds and volunteers is a natural progression for our company,” said Luke Morrow, President of Morrow Renewables. “Before moving to North Dallas from Midland, we partnered with the West Texas Food Bank to help ensure that our community had access to nutritious food. We firmly believe that it is important for our business to be an active part of the community and allow our employees to live the company’s values of helping those less fortunate and serving the community through corporate citizenship.”
Morrow Renewables was quick to seek out and support the North Texas Food Bank with a generous donation when they arrived in McKinney from Midland in June of 2021. It followed up the financial support by bringing about 40 employees to the NTFB’s Perot Family Campus to volunteer in the distribution center with sorting, packing and preparing nutritious food to be distributed to the Food Bank’s feeding network. In their first year in North Texas, the Morrow Family and Morrow Renewables provided more than 3.9 million nutritious meals through their support of the NTFB.
“We are so appreciative of the support of companies like Morrow Renewables and the Morrow family. Our mission is to bridge the hunger gap in North Texas and provide children, adults and seniors a hunger-free future,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Corporate partners are a critical component of our efforts and we could not meet the growing demand for our services without their trust, collaboration and generosity. Through their gift, Morrow Renewables has shown a shared dedication and passion in providing nourishment and hope for our neighbors experiencing hunger.”
The funds will be used to support the purchase and distribution of food through the various North Texas Food Bank programs. To get involved by donating, volunteering or hosting a canned food drive, visit ntfb.org
MCDC Grants applications due Nov. 30
Each year, the McKinney Community Development Corporation allocates a percentage of the annual budget for promotional activities and community events that showcase the City of McKinney for the purpose of developing new or expanded business opportunities, and/or tourism.
Applications for Promotional and Community Event Grants will be accepted through Wednesday, Nov. 30. Learn more at mckinneycdc.org
McKinney Police urge precaution ahead of holidays
The McKinney Police Department is urging caution following two incidents that both occurred in a parking lot.
According to the department, an incident in the Costco parking lot on Nov. 11 involved one suspect, a man wearing a hat and mask, who approached a woman at around 12:20 p.m., telling her there was something at the rear of her vehicle.
As the woman looked over, a second suspect made entry into an SUV and took off with the woman's wallet, police said.
In addition, on Nov. 6 at around 12:30 p.m., an elderly man was distracted by a man and a woman asking for directions while standing at the back of his vehicle. At that time, police said, another suspect entered the man's vehicle and took multiple credit cards.
The department stated, "As more and more people head out to shop for the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, we ask that you please be mindful of your surroundings at all times and remember these safety tips:
Lock, Take, Hide. If you leave your vehicle, make sure it is locked. Always. If you can, take everything out of your vehicle. If you must leave items inside your vehicle, make sure you hide them or put them in the trunk.
While loading items into your vehicle, make sure you have your purse or wallet on you at all times. Do not leave personal items in your vehicle, even for a short period of time. And if you see something, say something. If something or someone just “seems off”, do not hesitate to call 911.
Be informed. Don’t become a victim."
