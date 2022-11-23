Morrow Renewables donation

Morrow Renewables employees volunteering at the North Texas Food Bank

 Courtesy photo

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced on Nov. 17 that Morrow Renewables provided a $1 million donation to help the organization meet the unprecedented demand for food caused by inflation rates not seen in 40 years. The funds will enable the North Texas Food Bank to provide three million meals to those facing hunger across North Texas.

“Being new to the North Dallas area, Morrow Renewables is committed to being a positive driving force in the communities where our employees and customers work and live, and supporting the North Texas Food Bank with funds and volunteers is a natural progression for our company,” said Luke Morrow, President of Morrow Renewables. “Before moving to North Dallas from Midland, we partnered with the West Texas Food Bank to help ensure that our community had access to nutritious food. We firmly believe that it is important for our business to be an active part of the community and allow our employees to live the company’s values of helping those less fortunate and serving the community through corporate citizenship.”

