Sprinklers contain fire to porch 

The McKinney Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm Wednesday afternoon in the 1400 block of Amscott St. When firefighters arrived, the fire was on a back porch. The fire sprinkler activated and contained the fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the remainder of the fire with a water extinguisher.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

