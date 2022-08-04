The McKinney Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm Wednesday afternoon in the 1400 block of Amscott St. When firefighters arrived, the fire was on a back porch. The fire sprinkler activated and contained the fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the remainder of the fire with a water extinguisher.
No one was home when the fire broke out. Damage was limited to a recliner and an outside wall. The complex had fire sprinklers reducing what could have been a significant loss.
Fire investigators are back out at the scene today to conclude the investigation.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, in 90% of cases, a single fire sprinkler is all it takes to control a home fire.
School zones will be active
Across McKinney, thousands of students head back to school next week. The city has more than 70 school zones with flashing beacons. Keep these tips in mind to help our students stay safe.
In a school zone when flashers are blinking, stop and yield to pedestrians crossing the crosswalk or intersection.
Always stop for a school patrol officer or crossing guard holding up a stop sign.
Never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians.
Don't block the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to make a turn, forcing pedestrians to go around you; this could put them in the path of moving traffic.
Don't double park; it blocks visibility for other children and vehicles.
Don't load or unload children across the street from the school.
The Parks & Recreation and Apex Centre fall activity guides are ready to help McKinney residents plan extracurricular activities and events through the end of the year. View the new guides onlineor pick up the latest copy beginning Friday at any Parks and Recreation facility, McKinney Public Libraries, or City Hall.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
