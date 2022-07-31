New applications for rental assistance to close Aug. 5

Collin County is eligible for direct federal funding from the new Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), included in the latest COVID-19 relief package from Congress.

On Dec. 6, the U.S. Treasury Department announced the new $25 billion emergency rental assistance program authorized under the year-end COVID-19 relief and omnibus spending package.

Collin County has received $17,440,494.80 of these funds. Plano and Frisco received funds directly from the U.S. Treasury Department as well. Collin County has signed interlocal agreements with Allen and McKinney to provide those cities funding to run similar programs.

The Collin County and city of Allen programs are closing to all NEW applications effective Aug. 5, 2022, at 5 p.m. The U.S. Treasury has ordered all future rent payments to not exceed Sept. 30, 2022. This means that eligible applicants may only receive future rent through Sept. 30, 2022 and will not be eligible for an award of future rent for Oct. 1, 2022 and beyond. For the other city’s programs listed below, check their application webpages for their final deadlines.  

McKinney requests water conservation

On Monday, the City of McKinney published an alert requesting residents conserve water when possible due to excessive heat and drought conditions.

You can reduce water usage by following indoor and outdoor water tips at ntmwd.com/help-us-conserve.

"This voluntary request is related to conservation and not due to water quality," the city stated. "Our water is safe to drink and use." 

"While our water supplies are currently sufficient, additional conservation measures may be put in place should drought conditions continue," the city added. 

Watering schedule information is available at mckinneytexas.org/511/Outdoor-Water-Use

TxDOT to hold meeting on improvement studies in Princeton 

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will host both an in-person and virtual public meeting to gather input for improvement studies on US 380 between Farm-to-Market (FM) 1827 and County Road (CR) 560 in Princeton, Collin County. 

