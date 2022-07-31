New applications for rental assistance to close Aug. 5
Collin County is eligible for direct federal funding from the new Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), included in the latest COVID-19 relief package from Congress.
On Dec. 6, the U.S. Treasury Department announced the new $25 billion emergency rental assistance program authorized under the year-end COVID-19 relief and omnibus spending package.
Collin County has received $17,440,494.80 of these funds. Plano and Frisco received funds directly from the U.S. Treasury Department as well. Collin County has signed interlocal agreements with Allen and McKinney to provide those cities funding to run similar programs.
The Collin County and city of Allen programs are closing to all NEW applications effective Aug. 5, 2022, at 5 p.m. The U.S. Treasury has ordered all future rent payments to not exceed Sept. 30, 2022. This means that eligible applicants may only receive future rent through Sept. 30, 2022 and will not be eligible for an award of future rent for Oct. 1, 2022 and beyond. For the other city’s programs listed below, check their application webpages for their final deadlines.
TxDOT to hold meeting on improvement studies in Princeton
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will host both an in-person and virtual public meeting to gather input for improvement studies on US 380 between Farm-to-Market (FM) 1827 and County Road (CR) 560 in Princeton, Collin County.
The in-person public meeting will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 2 atthe PrincetonHigh School, 1000 E Princeton Dr, Princeton, TX 75407. Attendees may visit at any time during the two-hour timeframe and do not need to sign up to confirm attendance.
The studies will provide an update on the environmental process, including a presentation of available environmental findings and design schematics for the build alternatives under consideration. The purpose of this study is to improve US 380 to current freeway design standards, increase the capacity to reduce congestion, increase mobility, provide continuous bike and pedestrian connectivity, and improve safety through a multimodal corridor. Theroadway passesthrough the city of Princeton. This is a growing area in Collin County, and the studies will assist in planning for traffic needs. Participants will be able to view study materials and provide comments at either of the meeting options.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
