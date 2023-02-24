The city of McKinney has announced that due to bridge repair and expansion work, a portion of eastbound Eldorado Parkway will be closed starting Monday, Feb. 27 and going through early May.
A map shared by the city indicates that the closure starts at the intersection of Eldorado Parkway and Custer Road.
Traffic will be detoured via Stonebridge Drive during this closure, the city stated.
MISD names Minshew Elementary principal
After serving as assistant principal at Press Elementary for the past year and a half, longtime McKinney ISD educator Cindy Melinna Herrera will move from Press to Minshew Elementary where she will serve as assistant principal on Principal Inetra Nelson's administrative team. Herrera brings 19 years of experience in education to her new position with an extensive background in bilingual education and instructional leadership.
The assistant principal position at Minshew became available when Karime Terrazas was named assistant principal of the new Frazier Elementary earlier this month.
"We are excited to have Mrs. Herrera join our Colt family!" said Nelson. "I look forward to introducing her to all the students, staff and our amazing Minshew families. Melinna will bring a fresh perspective and insight that will help us accomplish great things."
Herrera launched her career in MISD in 2005, when she joined the staff at Malvern Elementary under the leadership of Sandra Barber. During her 14 years at that campus, she served as a first grade bilingual teacher, second grade bilingual teacher and instructional coach. In 2019, Herrera transferred to Frisco ISD to serve as a language coach, but returned to MISD in 2021 to serve as an assistant principal at Press.
"It has been an absolute privilege and joy to have been part of the Press community for the last year and a half," said Herrera. "The memories I have created here will remain with me forever. The dedication, hard work and love for education that I have witnessed from both the staff and the students have been nothing short of inspiring. It has truly been an honor to be part of the Press community and to work alongside such a talented group of educators."
Now, she looks with excitement toward a new chapter in her career. "I am thrilled to join the Colt family!" said Herrera. "I look forward to partnering with Inetra Nelson to support the dedicated staff, students and families at Minshew Elementary School."
Herrera and her husband Rene have lived in McKinney for over 20 years with their sons Alejandro (McKinney Boyd High School—Class of 2019) and Diego (McKinney High School—Class of 2024) and currently serve as the MHS Football Booster Club Liaisons for the Class of 2024.
Herrera holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Transportation and Logistics from Texas A&M International University, a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Concordia University in Austin, a Master of Education in Educational Administration from the University of Texas at Tyler and Post Graduate Program Certification in Data Science and Business Analytics through The University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business.
DNT southbound lanes open over US 380
A portion of the Dallas North Tollway extension over US 380 is now open to drivers, according to the North Texas Tollway Authority.
"The southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway bridge over US 380 are now open to traffic," the authority stated in a Feb. 20 post. "We are working diligently to open the northbound lanes and expect to do so in a matter of weeks. The bridge is still an active work zone and drivers should use caution when traveling in this area.
"Your continued patience is appreciated as we work to complete this important project."
