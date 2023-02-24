road work mk.jpg

A map depicts a roadwork plan for eastbound Eldorado Parkway.  

 Courtesy of city of McKinney / Facebook

The city of McKinney has announced that due to bridge repair and expansion work, a portion of eastbound Eldorado Parkway will be closed starting Monday, Feb. 27 and going through early May.

A map shared by the city indicates that the closure starts at the intersection of Eldorado Parkway and Custer Road. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments