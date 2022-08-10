Bob Schneider returns to the MPAC Courtroom Theater stage
As part of the McKinney Performing Arts Center Summer Concert Series, Bob Schneider is slated to perform at the MPAC Courtroom Theater from 8-10 p.m. Aug. 20.
Combining elements of funk, country, rock, and folk with the more traditional singer/songwriter aesthetic, Schneider draws inspiration from the '70s with a modern twist, reminiscent of contemporaries such as Beck.
Tickets are $45 per person. More information is at tickets.mckinneyperformingartscenter.org.
Disaster declaration not needed at this time, Collin County says
Collin County continues to monitor the monkeypox situation within the community. Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) has identified 14 cases of monkeypox and has already contacted each individual and their direct contacts. CCHCS provides guidance to those affected by the virus and vaccinations to individuals that have had close contact with a confirmed case. Collin County is prepared to vaccinate an expanded population of individuals who wish to receive the JYNNEOS vaccine for monkeypox as soon as additional vaccine is delivered by the Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention (CDC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
"At this time, Collin County does not need to issue a Disaster Declaration. Our health department is well-positioned to respond to the current monkeypox situation," said Public Health Director Candy Blair.
Collin County Judge Chris Hill said Tuesday, "Collin County does not have a public health emergency related to monkeypox. The vast majority of cases that have been identified in Collin County are related to a specific lifestyle, and the public health department has the resources and the capacity to respond to these cases. Additionally, I have directed Collin County Health Care Services to offer resources and assistance to Dallas County, as necessary. Collin County is prepared to help support the region’s public health needs."
Collin County will continue to coordinate and work closely with local, state, and national health agencies to keep the residents of Collin County safe and informed. For more information about monkeypox, please visit the CDC website: www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox, DSHS website: https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/news/updates.shtm#monkeypox, and Collin County website: https://www.collincountytx.gov/healthcare_services/Pages/news.aspx.
School zone timings
With school back in session, the city of McKinney is reminding residents of school zone timings for the various districts that serve the city of McKinney:
McKinney ISD School Zone Times
- Elementary schools from 7:15 - 8:15 a.m. and from 2:45 - 3:45 p.m.
- Middle schools from 8 - 9 a.m. and from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.
- High schools from 6:45 - 7:45 a.m. and from 2:15 - 3:15 p.m.
Allen ISD School Zone Times
- Elementary schools from 7:05 - 8:05 a.m. and from 2:45 - 3:45 p.m.
Frisco ISD School Zone Times
- Elementary schools from 7 - 8 a.m. and from 2:50 - 3:50 p.m.
- Middle schools from 7:40 - 8:40 a.m. and from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.
- High school from 7:50 - 8:50 a.m. and from 4:05 - 4:50 p.m.
Melissa ISD School Zone Times
- Elementary school from 7 - 8 a.m. and from 3 - 4 p.m.
Prosper ISD School Zone Times
- Elementary schools from 7 - 8 a.m. and from 2:35 - 3:35 p.m.
- High school from 7:40 - 8:40 a.m. and from 4 - 4:40 p.m.
