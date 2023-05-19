McKinney water tower file.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

The McKinney Police Department has scheduled its next Tacos with Cops event for 6-9 p.m. June 8 at Old Settler's Park Recreation Center. 

The free event will include refreshments, live music, bounce houses and more. Registration is at tinyurl.com/bdhra8rv.

