The McKinney Municipal Court warrant forgiveness program runs from now through June 30.
The court will remove the warrant and $50 fee for each outstanding case that is resolved.
You must contact the Municipal Court before making your online payment or the fee will not be removed. Call 972-547-7676 or email contact-courts@mckinneytexas.org. Or visit 130 S. Chestnut St. in person without fear of arrest.
Portraits added to Fallen Warriors collection
Collin County has announced two additional portraits added to the county's collection for the "Fallen Warriors" project, honoring local service men and women who died serving their country.
Joining the other portraits of fallen warriors in the courthouse hallway, are:
James Oliver Trosclair – 21, McKinney. United States Air Force, Airman 1st Class. 371st Bomb Squadron, 307th Bombardment Wing. Radio Operator. Shot down Sept. 13, 1952, while making a bomb run on the Suiho Hydroelectric Plant in North Korea. Listed as "missing in action," declared dead on Feb. 28, 1954. His body was never recovered. Listed on the National Korean War Veterans Memorial, Washington, DC and the Honolulu Memorial, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Pedro Renaldo Perez – 22, Plano. Army National Guard. Sergeant. Medic assigned to 156th Engineer Battalion, 56th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 36th Infantry Division. He was on active duty with the Texas National Guard serving on Joint Task Force Operation Lonestar when he was killed from injuries received in a traffic accident on July 15, 2022. Buried in Ridgeview Memorial Park.
McKinney Community Development Corporation project grants
Each year, McKinney Community Development Corporation (MCDC) allocates a percentage of its annual budget for funding to support quality of life projects that will benefit the community and are eligible for funding in accordance with the Texas Local Government Code. Applications for Project Grants will be accepted through Friday, June 30. Visit the MCDC website for additional information regarding eligibility, guidelines and an application, or email President@mckinneycdc.org.
