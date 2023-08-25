News.jpg
The McKinney Wine and Music Festival, presented by H-E-B, officially returns for its seventh year on Saturday, October 14 from noon to 5 p.m. at Towne Lake Park.

SBG Hospitality will host another year of festivities featuring live music and hundreds of delicious wines to taste from including local award-winning wineries but also renowned California vineyards and beyond.


