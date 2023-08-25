The McKinney Wine and Music Festival, presented by H-E-B, officially returns for its seventh year on Saturday, October 14 from noon to 5 p.m. at Towne Lake Park.
SBG Hospitality will host another year of festivities featuring live music and hundreds of delicious wines to taste from including local award-winning wineries but also renowned California vineyards and beyond.
Guests will enjoy live music near the water’s edge as musical acts will take the Texans Credit Union Main Stage throughout the day. Confirmed acts include Downtown Fever, Maylee Thomas, Just Like Pink and more. Attendees can also participate in a grape stomping competition as well as enjoy delicious cuisine and shopping from over 80 local vendors, including craft beer selections from the Union Bear beer garden!
Guests can purchase a Mini Wine Tasting Pass for $35 which includes a commemorative wine glass and 10 wine tasting tickets to use at any of the festival wineries. New to this year’s event is a Wine Tasting Pass for $45 which includes 20 wine tasting tickets and access to the exclusive H-E-B culinary tent where guests can enjoy delicious food and wine pairings from the sponsor’s lead chef and culinary team. VIP access includes all-day access to the Trinity Falls VIP tent in addition to the H-E-B experience. The VIP tent includes a dedicated bar with exclusive wine and craft beer selections, delicious bites from local restaurants, the H-E-B dessert and wine bar, lounge seating, dedicated photo booth and fun lawn games exclusive to attendees. The VIP experience is $85 per ticket and available in limited quantities.
Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney is pleased to announce the much-anticipated return of Dinosaurs Live! from September 2, 2023 through February 19, 2024. This seasonal, annual exhibit brings these ancient creatures back to life, allowing visitors to let their imagination run wild as they travel back in time along a half-mile nature trail with ten life-size animatronic dinosaurs.
During the 18th Annual Dinosaurs Live! Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit, these animatronic dinosaurs will move and roar and are showcased in a natural environment, providing an experience sure to captivate visitors. This exhibit will also offer interesting facts about both herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs.
Children and the young at heart can also play on stationary baby dinosaurs and photo-op dinosaurs. This year's exhibit will also feature an outdoor fossil dig to inspire future paleontologists. The Dinosaurs Live! exhibit trail is jogging-stroller friendly (umbrella strollers are not recommended), giving families and friends a unique, exciting and educational activity to experience together.
This exhibit is included in general admission and free for Heard Museum members. The Heard also offers engaging activities, ranging from field trips to birthday parties, designed to entertain and educate visitors.
Three-time Dove Award nominees will bring mountain gospel to McKinney Sept. 3
The award-winning Marksmen Quartet will bring their 56th Anniversary Tour to the McKinney Performing Arts Center at 111 North Tennessee Street in McKinney on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $18 and benefit the work of the McKinney Noon Lions Club. For information, call (214) 544-4630.
The Marksmen Quartet patriarch Earle Wheeler said the nine-time Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year has seen an amazing upswing in new fans over the last year.
The group’s release “The Singer, his Stories, his Songs: Mark Wheeler” charted “Bethlehem Judea” in the Singing News Bluegrass Charts Top 10. For more information about the group, like Marksmen Quartet on Facebook.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
