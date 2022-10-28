IMG_4955.JPG
Photo provided by McKinney Fire Department.

Collin College recently earned an Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Master collision accreditation for its Collision Technology program.

The program fulfilled its Master collision accreditation – the highest level of program accreditation recognized by the National Institute for ASE – by meeting strict industry standards in the areas of damage analysis/estimating/customer service; painting and refinishing; non-structural analysis and damage repair; structural analysis and damage repair; and mechanical and electrical components.

