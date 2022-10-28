Collin College recently earned an Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Master collision accreditation for its Collision Technology program.
The program fulfilled its Master collision accreditation – the highest level of program accreditation recognized by the National Institute for ASE – by meeting strict industry standards in the areas of damage analysis/estimating/customer service; painting and refinishing; non-structural analysis and damage repair; structural analysis and damage repair; and mechanical and electrical components.
“We are truly honored to receive the Master collision accreditation from the ASE,” said Dr. Bill King, Collin College interim executive vice president. “This reaffirms Collin College’s mission and core values to develop highly skilled professionals and demonstrate academic excellence. Earning this accreditation signifies to employers that our graduates are well prepared for the automotive workforce. We are proud of our students and our instructors for their commitment in fulfilling community and industry needs.”
The college will receive a plaque from the ASE Education Foundation in honor of this accomplishment.
Election underway
Early voting began Monday for the Nov. 8 election. For McKinney residents, the ballot includes a question about allowing package liquor sales within the city.
The McKinney Fire Department (MFD) responded to a call for a structure fire just after midnight Monday. Fire crews arrived to find fire at the rear of the New Outreach Church of God in Christ located at 506 Wilcox St.
A resident was safely evacuated from a residential structure that also caught fire. As a precaution, nearby homes were evacuated.
As firefighters attacked the flames, another fire was reported a short distance away at Chicken Express, located at 411 S. McDonald St. All three structures were destroyed.
Fire investigators are on the scene to determine where and how the fire started – and whether the two fire scenes are connected. ATF has been called in to assist with the investigation.
“This was a very intense fire that took a huge number of resources and hours of hard work to extinguish,” said McKinney Fire Chief Danny Kistner. “As always, the most important thing is the safety of the residents and our firefighters.”
Anna, Melissa, Plano, Fairview, Princeton, Frisco, Lowry Crossing, Weston and Allen all provided assistance.
