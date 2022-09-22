For the first time, McKinney Oktoberfest is using cashless transactions throughout the three-day festival. This means faster service and shorter lines for Oktoberfest vendors. Event patrons can purchase Oktoberfest food, beer, and activities directly from vendors using a credit/debit card or their mobile wallet, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay. Admission to the event is free, and there is also free parking along with a complimentary shuttle service being available.
McKinney Oktoberfest, located at historic downtown McKinney, offers authentic German music, food and drink, traditional costumes, dancing, rides, children’s activities and more during the three-day family-friendly festival.
Festival times are: Friday, Sept. 23, Happy Hour at 2-4:30 p.m., 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 25, noon to 5 p.m.
Sprinklers extinguish a fire that started under the kitchen sink in McKinney
The McKinney Fire Department (MFD) responded to a report of a structure fire in the Skyway Villas Apartments located at 2000 Skyline Rd. on Sept. 18, the department announced Tuesday.
Firefighters arrived to find that the fire had been extinguished by two automatic fire sprinkler heads, the department said. The sprinklers kept the flames from spreading beyond the kitchen sink area.
According to the department, residents reported hearing two or three explosions that were later traced to two spray paint cans beneath the sink.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
“Fire sprinklers are the single most effective method for fighting the spread of fire in the early stages – before it can cause severe injury to people and damage to property,” the fire department said in a press release.
McKinney adopts a tax rate that will raise more taxes for maintenance and operations
City of McKinney adopted a tax rate that will raise more taxes for maintenance and operations than last year's tax rate.
The tax rate will effectively be raised by 2.81 percent and will raise taxes for maintenance and operations on a $100,000 home by approximately $-33.72.
