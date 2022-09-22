mckinney oktoberfest.jpg
Courtesy of city of McKinney / Facebook

For the first time, McKinney Oktoberfest is using cashless transactions throughout the three-day festival. This means faster service and shorter lines for Oktoberfest vendors. Event patrons can purchase Oktoberfest food, beer, and activities directly from vendors using a credit/debit card or their mobile wallet, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay. Admission to the event is free, and there is also free parking along with a complimentary shuttle service being available.  

McKinney Oktoberfest, located at historic downtown McKinney, offers authentic German music, food and drink, traditional costumes, dancing, rides, children’s activities and more during the three-day family-friendly festival. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments