RICHARDSON -- McKinney North head girls basketball coach Veronica Hamilton wanted her Lady Bulldogs to get out to a quick start in Friday night's Class 5A-Region II area playoff game.
And boy, did they ever.
North, entering with a 31-1 season record and an undefeated (14-0) first-place run in 10-5A district play, scored all 31 points in the first quarter and never looked back in a dominating 93-28 victory to claim the area championship over Woodrow Wilson at JJ Pearce High School in Richardson.
The Lady Bulldogs smothered Wilson with a full-court, high-pressure defense that resulted in multiple turnovers which equated into fast-break points in the first quarter. North sophomore guard Ciara Harris was lights out in the first quarter, scoring 13 of her team-high 19 points in the first eight minutes. Harris saw limited action in the final three quarters, as did several starters, allowing Hamilton to go deep into her bench and give her entire roster playoff experience.
She was also able to rest her starting five heading into next week's regional quarterfinal matchup against perennial power Frisco Liberty, which beat Lancaster 33-21 in its area-round contest.
"We wanted to impose our will defensively early just so we could get a lead and I could get into my bench early as much as possible," Hamilton said. "I wanted to be able to rest some kids as much as possible, play some different combos, and get some of the kids experience."
North continued to impose its will in the second quarter, scoring the first eight points to increase its lead to 39-0 before Wilson's A'nyah Peters scored her team's first points of the game on two free throws at the 4:19 mark.
Getting a taste of that playoff experience her coach wanted was North freshman Ryhan Balous, who scored seven of her 14 points in the game in the second quarter. Seven North players found the score sheet in the first half -- three in double figures, including senior Jayden Smallwood's 10 points -- as the Lady Bulldogs took a 53-9 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the second half, with the game fully in control, it was time for North's bench to shine. Sophomore Naomi Snoddy drained a 3-pointer, freshman Chloe Kostka scored six points in the second half, and the bench erupted when junior forward Kaeli Cole found the basket twice and senior Kayla Adams hit a bucket.
With a roster featuring a combined seven freshmen and sophomores, Hamilton said this game afforded her the opportunity to give her entire roster playoff game experience that she hopes will pay off for the future.
"(The players) think that when we come out (to a big lead) I am going to stop coaching," she said. "I am not coaching always for right now, I am coaching and teaching because they need the experience and I need them ready for the long haul."
North sophomore Kaelyn Hamilton also finished in double figures with 14 points. Other scorers for the Lady Bulldogs were senior guard Alexia Catchings with nine points -- all on 3-pointers -- and Yarnia "Tootie" Evans with eight points, six coming in the first half.
Now, the Lady Bulldogs and coach Hamilton turn their attention to Liberty in the next round, a game that, on paper, should be a stark contrast from Friday night's result.
"We need to be locked in (against Liberty) and we need to understand that we have to be in control of the tempo," coach Hamilton said. "If we come out and control the tempo, and do what we are supposed to on defense and play a solid game, valuing each possession, we are going to be OK."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.