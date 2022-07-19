Police Report Graphic
McKinney Police Department officers responded to two calls of aggravated assault during the past week, according to community crime map data.

At 10:23 a.m. July 11, officers responded to a report of aggravated assault in a parking lot on the 1500 block of N. Custer Road.

Two days later, officers responded to another aggravated assault call, this time at 2:58 a.m., in a parking lot on the 200 block of W. University Drive.

Other incidents of note from July 11-18 were:

- At 2:29 p.m. July 12, a report of burglary was taken at a residence on the 2100 block of Germantown Road.

- At 6:30 p.m. July 11, a burglary report was taken at a construction site on the 7200 block of Stacy Road.

- At 6:05 p.m., July 11, a theft of a motor vehicle was reported on the 4600 block of Farringdon Lane.

- At 5 p.m. July 11, a theft from a construction site was reported on the 7400 block of Kickapoo Drive.

- At 9:26 a.m. July 11, a burglary was reported from a commercial building on the 900 block of S. McDonald Street.

