McKinney water tower file.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

McKinney has officially called an election that will allow residents to decide they want to allow for package liquor sales within the city.

The item to officially call the election came as part of the McKinney City Council’s consent agenda during a Monday meeting.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments