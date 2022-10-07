McKinney has officially called an election that will allow residents to decide they want to allow for package liquor sales within the city.
The item to officially call the election came as part of the McKinney City Council’s consent agenda during a Monday meeting.
The election item, if passed, would expand current McKinney law, which currently allows for beer and wine sales in grocery or convenience stores as well as mixed beverage sales at restaurants, to include allowing fine wine and package liquor stores.
The item as presented on the ballot will read: “CITY OF MCKINNEY, TEXAS, PROPOSITION A: ‘The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption only.’”
The call for an election comes after a petition of over 4,000 pages garnered enough signatures to trigger the election.
The petition was submitted to the City Secretary’s office on Jan. 18 and garnered 22,717 valid signatures, more than the 21,847 needed to trigger the election.
The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 11. Early voting starts Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4.
Voting locations will include: John and Judy Gay Library, McKinney Fire Station No. 5, McKinney Fire Station No. 7, McKinney Fire Station No. 9, McKinney Fire Station No. 10, Old Settler’s Recreation Center, Roy and Helen Hall Library and the Collin County Election Office.
