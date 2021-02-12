In 2009, George Fuller knocked on the door of John and Judy Gay’s home.
In the midst of his first run for McKinney mayor, he had been going door to door to advocate for his candidacy. He knew Judy professionally and had met John, a former McKinney mayor, casually a few times, but he didn’t know where they lived and didn’t realize he was knocking on their door.
“Why don't we get together,” Gay said to Fuller, “and let me talk to you about this office that you're seeking?”
Gay talked to Fuller about what it meant to be a mayor, gave insight and served as a mentor, Fuller said.
“He imparted to me that being mayor meant to make every decision based on benefit to the community, and he stressed the nonpartisan aspect of being mayor,” Fuller said, “and that's where he found his comfort, and that's something that resonated very much with me.”
Fuller did not win his first shot at the mayoral seat, but Gay’s support stuck with him and continues to resonate with Fuller today as McKinney’s current mayor.
“That will always be the thing I remember most about John, is what he imparted to me about service, community service and decision-making and just all community-centric,” Fuller said. “He was very wise, and he was very generous with his time to sit with me and to really help me, prepare me for the office that I was going to hold.”
Gay died on Jan. 26 at the age of 91. He left behind a legacy woven into McKinney’s history, indicated by the city’s library, named after him and his wife, a scholarship in his name and the appreciation of community members.
Gay graduated from the original McKinney Boyd High School in 1947. He served as McKinney’s mayor from 1991 to 1997 and had been a city councilman before that. He was the McKinney Rotary Club president in 1959 and served on other boards for organizations including the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, the McKinney Chamber of Commerce and the McKinney Education Foundation.
“He and his wife, Judy, her sister Joan, who passed away years ago, were advocates for every need that existed in this community,” Fuller said during a recent City Council meeting. “They were involved in everything. Judy continues to be involved. John was involved until the day he passed away, and we lost a great man in this community.”
Gay practiced law in Collin County and worked for over 50 years as general counsel of the North Texas Municipal Water District.
“Millions can thank him for helping to create clean drinking water in North Texas,” his obituary stated.
During a Feb. 2 City Council meeting, multiple city council members took time to recognize the former mayor and his impact.
“He affected each and all of our lives who sit up here and who live in McKinney, Texas, whether you know it or not,” Councilman Charlie Philips said.
Philips, who came to McKinney in 1994, remembers knowing Gay in multiple ways. At the time, Gay was the head of one of the largest law firms in Collin County, Philips said.
“And although I was a young nobody, his door was always open to me, and he always had wisdom to share with me and advice,” Philips said, “and he never minded doing that.”
Gay was named Citizen of the Year by the McKinney Chamber of Commerce in 1999. The John and Judy Gay Library earned its name in 2009.
In August of 2019, the McKinney Rotary Club hosted a celebration for Gay, and Aug. 2, 2019 was proclaimed “Mayor John Gay Day.”
“I sat there and watched John sitting at a table with a smile on his face, because the thing he was most proud of on that day was not the proclamation or the recognition, but was his family sitting at the table with him while he was honored,” Philips said.
Fuller said Gay would be forever honored in McKinney.
“Both in namesake on buildings, but more importantly in the hearts and minds of people in McKinney that know where we are today is the result of men like John Gay,” he said.
