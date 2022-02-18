When speaking about the future of McKinney to a group of chamber members and city leaders, Michael Quint couldn’t mask his passion when talking about how he sees McKinney as being “a premier location to start a business and raise a family.”

Quint, the executive director of development services with the City of McKinney, was one of two presenters at Friday’s McKinney Development Update event hosted by the McKinney Chamber of Commerce and McKinney Economic Development Corporation.

The theme of the event, held on the McKinney campus of Collin College, was “Building with the Future in Mind,” and the future according to Quint, and the other presenter, Peter Tokar, president and CEO of the McKinney EDC, includes continued growth for McKinney as the city’s estimated population topped 200,000 for the first time in January 2022.

McKinney: By the Numbers

Estimated population increased to 206,654 in January 2022 from 198,305 in January 2021.

69.5% of McKinney is considered “developed” in the incorporated city limits only

The average Collin Central Appraisal District home value increased to $374,290 in January 2022 from $353,358 the year before.

There are now 54,904 single-family dwelling units in McKinney, and 20,251 multi-family dwelling units. These numbers do not include units within the Trinity Falls Municipal Utilities District (MUD) or the ETJ.

Quint shared with the audience what types of projects can be constructed via the city’s capital improvement program (CIP) to support the city’s continued growth. These projects can include:

Traffic and safety

Drainage improvement

Aging infrastructure renewal projects

Water/wastewater expansion

Additional roadway capacity

New roadway construction

“We have to prioritize where we spend our CIPs to unlock areas for more development,” Quint said.

Quint also shared six key initiatives for the city, one of which will break ground in late 2022. That initiative is the new City of McKinney Municipal Complex which is one of the anchors to the East McKinney Redevelopment and Preservation Area.

In 2019, voters passed a $50 million bond proposition to serve as a major source of funding for a new Municipal Community Complex. The current municipal complex is a converted bank building constructed in the 1950s and a Development Services building from the 1960s. According to the city, the buildings are not large enough to house a growing city and city staff, so the city leases additional space around the city. In all, city administrative and parks employees are in nine buildings and at a cost of $650,000 in annual rent. According to the city, the new building would be designed to accommodate the city’s growth for the next generation at a location that would serve as a central gathering space and catalyst for development. The Municipal Community Complex will be generally north of East Virginia Street, south of Lamar Street, west of Throckmorton Street and east of the railroad, according to the city website.

The East McKinney Redevelopment and Preservation Area will also feature TUPPS Brewery, which is under development now, Wattley Park, and Old Settler’s Park.

In July 2020, TUPPS Brewery announced it will relocate and expand its campus to the historic Mill District of downtown McKinney. The campus will include a tasting taproom in the original grain milling building, a state-of-the-art production facility, retail shopping featuring local craftsmen, and an entertainment venue.

Quint shared that a mobility study, neighborhood preservation study and a State Highway 5 Deck Park feasibility study are also part of the East McKinney Redevelopment Preservation Area.

During his portion of the program, Tokar reviewed what assets are owned by the McKinney Economic Development Corp. Those assets include approximately 200 acres on State Highway 121 in the McKinney EDC Innovation Corridor, home to 4 corporate headquarters and 2 higher education institutions.

Tokar reviewed District 121, a 17-acres mixed-use development anchored by an 8-story office tower. District 121 will feature an outdoor park, retail and restaurants and opportunities for more offices or a hotel partner. It is under construction now.

Away from the 121 corridor is the Cotton Mill development, a 33-acre land tract slotted for mixed-use development. Cotton Mill is operated by a single owner and is actively looking for partners. Cotton Mill has easy access to Highway 5, and is located south of the historic downtown district.

Tokar’s third major update was on the Southgate development, located at the intersection of State Highway 121 and 75. This is EDC-owned land, adjacent to the Sheraton Hotel, Collin College and Emerson. EDC is searching for a mixed-use development partner for medium to density, but the land is zoned for high-density mixed use.