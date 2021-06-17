The McKinney community has until July 28 to tell the city how it feels about high speed internet access.
The city of McKinney has released a survey asking residents and business owners to share their thoughts about high speed internet, or broadband, in the city. The survey opened up Thursday.
The goal of the survey is to allow the city to gain an understanding of availability, service options and connectivity strength, the city stated, and responses will be used to help identify current and future needs within the Broadband Master Plan.
Survey responses are anonymous and confidential, the city has said.
The survey includes questions like how well respondents think current providers meet the city’s needs, how strongly they feel the city needs to help coordinate better access and how likely they would be to switch internet providers if the city helped facilitate better and more reliable high-speed internet services.
The survey is available here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.