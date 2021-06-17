Internet
The McKinney community has until July 28 to tell the city how it feels about high speed internet access.

The city of McKinney has released a survey asking residents and business owners to share their thoughts about high speed internet, or broadband, in the city. The survey opened up Thursday.

The goal of the survey is to allow the city to gain an understanding of availability, service options and connectivity strength, the city stated, and responses will be used to help identify current and future needs within the Broadband Master Plan.

Survey responses are anonymous and confidential, the city has said.

The survey includes questions like how well respondents think current providers meet the city’s needs, how strongly they feel the city needs to help coordinate better access and how likely they would be to switch internet providers if the city helped facilitate better and more reliable high-speed internet services.

The survey is available here.

