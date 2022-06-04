One year after McKinney hosted its very first Juneteenth event, one local organization is looking to add to the experience this year with a touch of history.
Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney, an organization devoted to archiving and celebrating McKinney's Black and Latino history, has partnered with Holy Family School to host a pop-up event for the weekend of Juneteenth that focuses on "The Many Faces and Shades of Education." The event will explore photos, stories and artifacts from McKinney's history, focusing on education at the "Freedman's School," later E.S. Doty High School, which was once the city’s only high school for Black students. The pop-up will also feature education at the former Holy Family School in McKinney, as well as the current Holy Family School.
Holy Family School was founded in the 1950s by Father Jose Vega and his wife Maria. The school used to be located off of Carver Street before moving to its current location at 500 Throckmorton St.
The current Holy Family School campus is located on the property where Doty High School once stood and is located in the building of the former Doty Elementary School.
Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney organizer Beth Bentley said the original goal had been to host the pop-up during Black History Month, but plans were hindered when ice swept through the area. Juneteenth served as the next opportunity to host the exhibit, she said. The exhibit will reflect on both Black and Mexican heritage in McKinney.
"Although Juneteenth has significance related to African American history and heritage, the location of the pop-up has so much meaning for both cultures, which is a reflection of our mission as Legacy Keepers," she said. "(...)and this being our first, we just thought it would be a disservice if we did not incorporate both."
The event, slated for June 18, will also include a segment on integration in McKinney, Bentley said.
"We’ll get to see and hear from those that experienced integration and the impact that it had on our community," she said.
On Thursday, Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney gathered at one member's house with a collection of photos, newspaper clippings, commencement programs and ribbons spread out over the dining table, reflecting decades of McKinney history.
"For me, personally, a lot of this reflects my own family history, since my family has very deep roots in McKinney, and it also reminds me of those who were here that have gone on, whether it be to other communities or who have passed away and have left such a legacy, the fact that we get to honor that and some of them may no longer be here, it’s just, it’s very touching," Bentley said.
As part of the pop-up exhibit, Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney will also get a chance to gather more information about the faces of McKinney history. Thursday morning's meeting includes discussions about how attendees might be able to identify the people pictured in photos dating back as far as the 1940s, and how the organization can gather information and stories about those identified.
"We want that interaction and we want people to come to see, but we want people to share and be able to be part of the experience as it develops as well," she said.
The event is set to take place from noon to 5 p.m. June 18 at Holy Family School, 500 Throckmorton St. The event is free.
In addition, on June 19, Bentley said the organization is inviting alumni from E.S. Doty High School to walk through the historic campus.
More information is available at the organization's Facebook page.
