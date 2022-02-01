A McKinney organization is looking to help the community celebrate the contributions of African Americans both nationally and locally this month.
The McKinney Black History Month Committee has scheduled multiple events in February that aim to educate the community and encourage celebration of the contributions of African Americans to McKinney and the surrounding area.
Geré Feltus, committee member and McKinney City Council member, said the February events, which include an art show, a lecture series and a Harlem Renaissance-themed celebration, come after the city of McKinney hosted a Juneteenth event that attracted hundreds of attendees at Finch Park.
“I think at that point we realized that there’s a lot of interest in Collin County for celebrating Black culture, and though there have been many different groups that have put on different programming, there wasn’t one central place where you could really get an idea of what to do for Black history,” Feltus said.
Feltus said the goal with this year’s Black History Month events in McKinney is to create new programming and provide a central location for information about how to celebrate Black History Month.
“The hope is to just grow it year to year,” Feltus said. “This is kind of our inaugural year, so we’re learning a lot. But we’re super excited about the programming, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun and very educational at the same time.”
Events include a lecture series featuring panel discussions on Thursdays. Topics include the integration of McKinney ISD and the future of African Americans in politics. There is also a scheduled 2022 College Megafest that allows attendees to engage with ambassadors from local colleges and historically Black colleges and universities, according to a press release from the committee.
Events also include a Feb. 5 McKinney Black History Month Art Show at the McKinney Performing Arts Center and a Feb. 18 celebration that harkens to the Harlem Renaissance.
In addition, Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney, which is dedicated to documenting and promoting the legacies of the city’s Black and Mexican communities, will be providing tours and a pop-up museum experience at the former E.S. Doty High School, which was once the city’s only high school for Black students.
For Feltus, the goal is to provide a lot of education to the community.
“We want it to be an all-inclusive program,” Feltus said, “so the way we’ve set it up is so that everyone feels welcome to come in and learn and celebrate the culture together.”
More information on events is available at McKinneyBHM.com.
