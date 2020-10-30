McKinney’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday approved recommending a rezoning proposal that would allow for an emergency warming station at the Salvation Army facility in McKinney that can house up to 50 people in one night.
The vote recommends allowing the facility to house up to 50 people from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. on days when temperatures are forecast to be 40 degrees and below. The facility has been able to house up to 40 people for overnight stays thanks to a temporary use permit that had been approved by the McKinney City Council in the previous year.
“The proposal would formalize the operation to allow overnight lodging and would lay out perimeters for this type of operation, including simplifying the weather requirement,” said Alek Miller, planner with the city of McKinney.
The proposal includes a stipulation that the McKinney police chief can decide when additional security is required, Miller said.
The proposed rezoning was met with opposition by nearby residents who expressed concerns including that crime would increase in the area and that the facility’s location near schools would mean putting children at risk. Speakers also discussed concerns that there was a lack of screening of those who were allowed to stay overnight and concerns of having a shelter in the area.
Major David Feeser with the Salvation Army of McKinney told commissioners that the organization was not looking to build a full time year-round shelter. He added that the city had seen a recent increase in its homeless count over the previous years.
“So with that population growing, we wanted to look at (having) a place for those who truly are homeless, in bad circumstances, to be able to give them a safe place to come, to be able to stay where they’re not having to worry about either freezing to death on the street or being attacked on the street from those who would want to exploit them or take advantage of them or things like that,” Feeser said.
Miller confirmed there was no new building proposed for the site and that individuals would be housed in the existing facility gymnasium.
Feeser said that after an overnight stay, most visitors are out of the building by 6 or 7 a.m. He said the location would see a variety of visitors including husband and wife couples and elderly visitors.
Feeser said visitors are not allowed to drink, and that if they are verbally abusive, they are asked to leave or the police are called.
“Every now and then, you will have somebody,” Feeser said. “You’ll have something happen, but you end up calling 911 and the police come over and you’re able to take care of it. But traditionally, it’s never been as bad as what everybody thinks it is.”
Commissioner Hamilton Doak said it was understandable to have fears regarding an increase in crime and a devalued neighborhood, but that he didn’t share those fears.
“I believe our police department, our city leaders and the Salvation Army are working together in an effort to limit that for you,” he said. “Again, as a homeowner, I do understand your point. But I also do understand the need for taking care of these individuals.”
The McKinney City Council will consider the proposal at its Nov. 3 meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.