The development located near Custer Road and Silverado Trail is currently under construction, slated to bring a mix of commercial and residential uses. 

After an ordinance passed in 2018 disallowing residential uses in a commercial district, the city of McKinney is now seeing developments that could face issues rebuilding in the event of a catastrophic event, says attorney Bob Roeder.

At a Tuesday McKinney Planning and Zoning meeting, Senior Planner Kaitlin Sheffield presented a proposed rezoning request in West McKinney, near Custer Road and Silverado Trail, to change a plat from commercial to planned development allowing multifamily uses.


