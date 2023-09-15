After an ordinance passed in 2018 disallowing residential uses in a commercial district, the city of McKinney is now seeing developments that could face issues rebuilding in the event of a catastrophic event, says attorney Bob Roeder.
At a Tuesday McKinney Planning and Zoning meeting, Senior Planner Kaitlin Sheffield presented a proposed rezoning request in West McKinney, near Custer Road and Silverado Trail, to change a plat from commercial to planned development allowing multifamily uses.
Sheffield told the commission that in 2018, the city amended its zoning ordinance to discontinue residential uses in non-residential districts. Prior to these amendments, submittals for a multi-family development had begun, allowing residential uses to move forward with a legal nonconforming status.
Roeder spoke on behalf of the developer, saying that the legal nonconforming status comes with a risk that if the development were to see a catastrophic event like a fire or severe storm and needed to rebuild, the property owner would not be able to rebuild the existing apartments by right and would therefore have to go through the planning process to rebuild.
The rezoning would allow multifamily to remain on the property and allow the property owner to rebuild its apartment buildings in the event of a catastrophe, Roeder said.
