McKinney residents can look forward to some water payment relief thanks to a resolution passed by the City Council on Tuesday.
In the wake of a winter storm that swept through Texas and left residents and businesses facing potential water damage, the City Council agreed to provide relief for residents as it pertains to water rates, permit fees and waste removal.
The tiered system that the city usually uses to charge residents for water is good for water conservation, Assistant City Manager Steve Tilton said during a Tuesday work session. But in the wake of a storm that meant pipe breakages and water loss for some, a tiered payment system could mean higher costs for people who had no control over water usage.
The resolution passed by the council allows for residents to be billed for water at the lowest-tier rate during the customer’s next billing cycle, which means $4 per 1,000 gallons for customers within city limits.
Tilton said the initiative provides the most relief for those who may have had the most water loss, such as if they experienced a major pipe break. He said it would also help those who simply needed to drip their faucets.
“That may have pushed them up to a little bit higher tier than normally they would utilize,” Tilton told council members.
Other communities have responded to water payment concerns in the wake of the winter storm with water usage credits. The city of Plano provided a 2,000 gallon credit for residents, as did the city of Celina.
“There’s definitely some relief there, but actually probably doesn’t help that end user who may need it most if they had a water line break,” Tilton said. “Typically that’s going to be in the area between a dollar and three dollars. So we think that our program, again, is helping everybody.”
Consumers don’t need to fill out paperwork for the rate adjustment, Tilton said. He also said the adjustment would likely amount to a $250,000 to $400,000 cost to city utility.
In addition, the annual Water Quarter Average calculation won’t include usage for February in light of the winter storm. The calculation usually includes usage from December through February, Tilton said.
The city’s resolution also temporarily waives permit fees for residential alterations and commercial alterations.
Tilton said for people who had minimal damage to their home, a fee would likely amount to about $25. However, for people who had a larger amount of damage, fees can potentially run up to $1,000 or more, he said. Those fees will be waived for 60 days as a result of the resolution.
Tilton said city personnel would also work to make sure that third-party contractors don’t pass on what would normally be a permit acquisition fee to residents or business owners for the work that they do.
The resolution also approved waiving solid waste residential delivery fees for construction and demolition material disposed of at North Texas Municipal Water District transfer stations and disposal facilities. Those fees will be waived through March 31.
“Customers shall be limited to a truck bed (including flat-bed) or trailer, and shingles shall not be accepted as a part of this program,” the resolution states.
