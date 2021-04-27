A woman has been taken into custody following a McKinney Police Department investigation of a bomb threat on Tuesday.
McKinney Police announced just before 2 p.m. Tuesday that it was investigating a bomb threat. Through social media, the department stated the threat was in the Valliance Bank parking lot in the 5900 block of Lake Forest Drive.
Carla Marion Reeves, public information officer with the department, stated that a woman had come into the bank and was upset, saying she had a bomb in her car.
"The bank called 911 and the bank was placed on lockdown," Marion Reeves stated.
The woman was taken into custody and the Plano Bomb Squad, which was on scene, gave the all-clear at around 3:30 p.m.
*All Clear. One person taken into custody* https://t.co/2FAkKlTc49— McKinney Police (@McKinneyPolice) April 27, 2021
This was a developing story and will was updated as more information was made available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.