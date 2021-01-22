On Friday morning, Princeton ISD took to Facebook to thank McKinney Police for recovering the district’s stolen bus.
Carla Marion, Public Information Officer with the McKinney Police Department, stated that a man stole the bus in Princeton and drove it to McKinney. He stopped at a Sam’s Club on U.S. 380 where a concerned resident called it in.
Officers stopped the bus on U.S. 380 at Custer Road.
“Princeton ISD confirmed the bus was stolen, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident,” Marion stated.
Justin Bryce Cullum, 25, has been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
“If you saw officers in pursuit of the bus headed down U.S. 380, there were no students on board, and the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody without incident,” Princeton ISD stated on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.