McKinney is one step closer to voting on whether or not to allow liquor package sales in the city.
Seven boxes printed with a call to “let McKinney voters decide” were dropped of Tuesday at McKinney City Hall. The boxes, containing 23,000 verified signatures of McKinney voters, make up a petition that is expected to trigger an election that would ask McKinney voters to decide if they wanted to allow for the sale of all alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption.
The election item, if passed, would expand current McKinney law, which currently allows for beer and wine sales in grocery or convenience stores as well as mixed beverage sales at restaurants, to include allowing fine wine and package liquor stores.
In order for the petition to trigger an election, the group had to collect over 21,000 signatures of registered McKinney voters within 60 days.
Lisa Hermes, McKinney Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said the boxes turned in Tuesday include roughly 39,000 raw signatures, over 23,000 of which have been verified by Texas Petition Strategies.
For Hermes, getting the signatures turned in within 60 days is gratifying.
“The magic number we needed to get to is 21,847, so we feel really good about that extra cushion that we have, and we’re excited that we’re going to be able to finally see this get on the ballot and let the voters of McKinney decide whether or not package liquor stores can operate in the city limits of McKinney,” she said.
Previously, Hermes told The McKinney Courier-Gazette that the city stands to see an estimated $1.3 million in additional sales tax revenue if the measure passes.
“This is the first phase of the whole process, and it was a challenging phase because we had holidays and cold weather, and COVID didn’t help,” Hermes said, “but we were able to overcome those challenges and we had overwhelming support from people in the city of McKinney who would like to see their sales tax dollars stay here and not go to our neighboring cities in the form of purchasing hard liquor at package liquor stores or the ancillary tax that we also lose when people leave the city limits of McKinney to make their purchases.”
The group originally held hopes to turn the petition in by Jan. 14, which would have allowed the item to land on the May election ballot instead.
“We had the signatures, but it was kind of close and just with an endeavor this large, we didn’t want to do something that we didn’t have all the i’s dotted, all the t’s crossed,” Hermes said. “We wanted to make sure what we turn in is good, clean and ready to go, and we had a cushion and a buffer.”
However, Hermes said she sees an upside to waiting until November.
“There’s a lot of races, it’s a gubernatorial election and typically with a higher voter turnout. That bodes well for liquor elections,” she said. “So the more people we have coming out to vote, the better it could potentially be.”
Next steps now rest on the shoulders of the city of McKinney: the City Secretary’s office is tasked with counting and verifying signatures, which Hermes said will likely take two to three weeks. Once signatures are verified, the item will go to the McKinney City Council, which will have to call an election if enough verified signatures are counted.
“We think that’s going to happen at the Feb 15 council meeting,” Hermes said.
