police lights
File photo

After initially asking for community help in mid-July, the McKinney Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in connection with a baby formula theft. 

In its July post, the department showed footage of a male suspect, stating that he had stolen a package containing baby formula from the front porch of a McKinney home on June 20.  

