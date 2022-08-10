A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 4:42 pm
After initially asking for community help in mid-July, the McKinney Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in connection with a baby formula theft.
In its July post, the department showed footage of a male suspect, stating that he had stolen a package containing baby formula from the front porch of a McKinney home on June 20.
On Wednesday, the department stated that it had been able to identify the suspect thanks to a social media tip.
"He turned himself in on the warrant, confessed and returned the baby formula, stating he 'had no use for it,'" the department stated.
