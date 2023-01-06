police lights
File photo

McKinney police announced a capital murder investigation at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday. 

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to a McKinney family who experienced a tragic death of a nine-year-old boy today,"  McKinney Police Officer Shannon Seabrook said in a video statement released Friday evening. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments