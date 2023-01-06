McKinney police announced a capital murder investigation at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to a McKinney family who experienced a tragic death of a nine-year-old boy today," McKinney Police Officer Shannon Seabrook said in a video statement released Friday evening.
Seabrook said police received a 911 call from a neighbor of a home in the 700 block of Anson Court at approximately 4 p.m. Friday.
"The caller stated that a woman had found her son unconscious and bleeding inside of the residence," Seabrook said. "Upon arrival, officers forced entry into the location and located the woman's husband in the act of inflicting self harm with a knife. Officers also discovered the child in the garage with multiple stab wounds. Tragically, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. No one else was located inside of the home. The father was taken and transported to an area hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. There is no ongoing threat to the public, as we believe this incident was domestic in nature. As our investigation continues to unfold in the coming days and weeks, we'll be sure to update with more information."
An investigation is currently active. The McKinney Police Department stated that capital murder charges are pending against the child's father.
