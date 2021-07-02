McKinney police have arrested a man who they say assaulted a local couple with his truck.
According to police records, on June 23, Joseph and Mandy Bauer were walking in their neighborhood when Brandon Williams, 21, drove by them at a high rate of speed in his pickup truck.
Joseph Bauer told police that he waved his hands, yelling at Williams to slow down in the neighborhood because there are frequently children in the streets, police said, after which Williams pulled his truck into a driveway, got out of the truck as the Bauers walked by him and asked “Do you have a [expletive] problem?”
“Joseph told him he should watch his speed in a neighborhood where children are present,” a police report stated. “At this time the male began threatening the Bauers, telling them they better run because he was going to ‘run them over’ and ‘kill them.’”
The Bauers tried to walk home, police said, but Williams got back into his truck and began following them. Williams eventually drove past them, made a U-turn and then drove his truck onto the front yards of homes and on the grass toward the couple, attempting to hit them with his truck, police said. The Bauers dove for cover to avoid getting run over.
According to police, both of the Bauers separately identified Williams from a photo lineup, and Williams is the registered owner of the identified truck.
Williams has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has been put in the Collin County Detention Facility. He has also been charged with assaulting a peace officer/judge, criminal mischief and harassment of a public servant. His bond amount totals to $66,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.