McKinney police file
McKinney Police Department / Facebook

Between Aug. 14 and Aug. 27, the McKinney Police Department reported multiple aggravated assaults, burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, a robbery and other incidents.

Reported assaults include following incidents:


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments