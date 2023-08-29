Between Aug. 14 and Aug. 27, the McKinney Police Department reported multiple aggravated assaults, burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, a robbery and other incidents.
Reported assaults include following incidents:
A assault reported for 7:01 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 2500 block of Wales Drive
A assault reported for 8:38 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 700 block of N McDonald St.
A assault reported for 3:15 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 1900 block of Grassmere Lane
A assault reported for 6:47 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 9700 block of Old Field Drive
A assault reported for 6 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 1600 block of S McDonald St.
A assault reported for 7:47 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 10200 block of Coolidge Drive
The McKinney Police Department reported a commercial burglary for 12:10 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 1800 block of W Virginia St. The department reported two residential burglaries at 2 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 3900 block of Crown Ave. and at 1:44 p.m. Aug. 26 in the 7100 block of Virginia Parkway.
Reported motor vehicle thefts include the following incidents:
Motor vehicle theft reported for 8:42 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 1800 block of Bray Central Drive
Motor vehicle theft reported for 3 p.m. Aug. 16 in the 1500 block of N McDonald St.
Motor vehicle theft reported for 2:18 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 300 block of Scarlet Drive
Motor vehicle theft reported for 4:13 a.m. Aug. 21 in the 800 block of US 75
Motor vehicle theft reported for 6:22 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 1700 block of S McDonald St.
The department also reported a robbery for 11:30 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 10100 block of Noblewood St.
