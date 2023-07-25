Between July 17-23, the McKinney Police Department responded to a commercial, two residential and eight motor vehicle burglaries, two motor vehicle thefts and other crimes, according to the Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map.
A commercial burglary were reported at 12:40 a.m. July 22 in the 2100 block of Eldorado Parkway.
Two residential burglaries were reported at 2:51 p.m. July 21 in the 700 block of Richmond Drive and at 2:17 a.m. July 23 in the 400 block of S Coit Road.
The motor vehicle thefts took place o the following dates:
July 19 at 11 a.m. in the 7900 block of Collin McKinney Parkway
July 19 at 12:15 p.m. in the 6800 block of Eldorado Parkway
July 19 at 8 p.m. in the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive
July 19 at 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Eldorado Parkway
July 20 at 1:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive
July 23 at 9:11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Hudson Crossing
July 23 at 10:32 a.m. in the 1300 block of Central Expressway
July 23 at 9:05 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lindsey Street
Two motor vehicle thefts took place at 5 p.m. July 18 in the 8700 block of West University Drive and at 4:43 p.m. July 21 in the 1300 block of N Central Expressway.
According to Lexis Nexis, 13 accounts of property theft were reported in McKinney during this time frame.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
