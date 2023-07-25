FILE: McKinney police car
Between July 17-23, the McKinney Police Department responded to a commercial, two residential and eight motor vehicle burglaries, two motor vehicle thefts and other crimes, according to the Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map.

A commercial burglary were reported at 12:40 a.m. July 22 in the 2100 block of Eldorado Parkway.


