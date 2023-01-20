mk amber.png

Jennifer Burns, left, and Jessica Burns, right. 

 Courtesy of National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

The McKinney Police Department has issued AMBER alerts for 9-year-old Jessica Burns and 6-year-old Jennifer Burns. 

The two have been missing since Jan. 19, according to the alert. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments