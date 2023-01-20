The McKinney Police Department has issued AMBER alerts for 9-year-old Jessica Burns and 6-year-old Jennifer Burns.
The two have been missing since Jan. 19, according to the alert.
Jessica Burns is described as a 9-year-old white female, 4-feet-10-inches high and 90 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing dark frame glasses, a red long sleeve shirt with black shoulders/sleeves and blue jeans.
Jennifer Burns is described as a 6-year-old white female, 4-feet tall, 60 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing purple frame glasses, a light blue shirt with sparkle designs on the front and blue jeans.
According to the alert, police are also looking for Jame Burns, a 60-year-old white female, in connection with the abduction. Jame Burns is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall, 230 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Jame Burns was last seen wearing black clothing.
According to the alert, the suspect is driving a black vehicle, unknown year, unknown make, unknown model, SUV, bearing an unknown license place. The suspect was last seen in McKinney.
Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger, the alert states.
"If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the McKinney Police Department at 972-547-2700," the alert states.
