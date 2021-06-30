A suspect authorities allege used stolen credit cards at the Allen Premium Outlets and other places is currently at large, and police are looking for leads.
McKinney police are connecting the suspect to at least three reported wallet thefts and a possible fourth one since May 24, a day in which the suspect allegedly stole a wallet from an office employee in the 2600 block of Eldorado Parkway and used the victim’s credit cards to shop at big-box retailers.
On June 15, the suspect allegedly targeted another office employee in McKinney by asking her for a cup of water for her dog. When the victim left to get the water, the suspect allegedly stole the employee’s wallet and used credit cards to shop at Allen Premium Outlets.
McKinney Police Department Public Information Officer Carla Marion Reeves told Star Local Media that another victim reported an attempted credit card transaction at the outlet mall’s Coach retailer on the same day. A third victim also reported that their credit card was used at the same complex, although Reeves could not provide a specific date or time on the incident.
The McKinney Police Department uploaded surveillance footage of the first June 15 incident on Facebook, saying in the description that the suspect got into an orange car, possibly a Dodge Charger, with chrome rims. Along with this footage, police also shared a still image of the person believed to be the getaway driver.
“These are active and ongoing investigations and we ask that anyone with any information on who this may be contact us right away,” Reeves said.
Those with tips are asked to contact the assigned detective at 972-547-2748 or njobe@mckinneytexas.org.
