The McKinney Police Department responded to a number of theft calls between Jan. 23-29, according to community crime map data.
Theft calls reported for that timeframe include:
- Theft reported for 10:15 a.m. Jan. 23 at a residence on the 1700 block of Rockhill Road.
- Theft reported for 6:38 p.m. Jan. 23 at a grocery/supermarket on the 2000 block of Redbud Blvd.
- Theft reported for midnight Jan. 24 on the 2800 block of Glendale Way.
- Theft reported for 9 a.m. Jan. 24 at a construction site on the 6200 block of Rocca Valle Drive.
- Theft reported for 1:01 p.m. Jan. 24 on 1700 North Custer Road.
- Theft reported for 3:56 p.m. Jan. 25 on the 2600 block of South Central Expressway.
- Theft reported for 5:07 p.m. Jan. 25 at a resident home on the 2700 block of Stonepointe.
- Theft of mail reported for 6:22 p.m. Jan. 25 at a resident home on the 1400 block of Eldorado Parkway.
- Theft reported for 7:27 p.m. Jan. 25 at a residence on the 300 block of Adriatic Parkway.
- Theft reported for 1:20 a.m. Jan. 26 at a parking lot/garage on the 3300 block of North Central Expressway.
- Theft reported for noon Jan. 26 at a residence on the 3800 block of Maverick Trail.
- Theft reported for 3:03 p.m. Jan. 27 at a residence on the 8600 block of Virginia Parkway.
- Theft reported for 3:09 p.m. Jan. 27 on the 2000 block of Redbud Blvd.
- Theft reported for 9:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at a grocery/supermarket on the 6100 block of Eldorado Parkway.
- Theft of firearm reported for 12:02 a.m. Jan. 28 at a residence on the 2600 block of Cheverny Drive.
- Theft reported for 6:23 a.m. Jan. 28 on the 3300 block of South Central Expressway.
- Theft reported for 6:23 p.m. Jan. 28 on the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive.
- Theft reported for 7:45 a.m. Jan. 29 on the 4200 block of Eldorado Parkway.
During the same timeframe, McKinney police responded to multiple motor vehicle incidents:
- Motor vehicle theft reported for 2:30 a.m. Jan. 24 on the 9300 block of Water Tree Drive.
- Motor vehicle theft reported for 8:10 a.m. Jan. 26 on the 3900 block of Medical Center Drive.
- Burglary from motor vehicle reported for 1:04 p.m. Jan. 24 on the 1900 block of North Central Expressway.
- Burglary from motor vehicle reported for 6:48 a.m. Jan. 28 on the 400 block of Interchange St.
- Burglary from motor vehicle reported for 10:20 a.m. Jan. 28 on the 2900 block of Virginia Parkway.
The community crime map is available at communitycrimemap.com
