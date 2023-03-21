McKinney police file
McKinney Police Department / Facebook

The McKinney Police Department responded to an aggravated robbery reported for March 15, according to Community Crime Map data.  

The robbery occurred on the 2700 block of Valley Creek Trail and was reported for 1:48 p.m. March 15. 

