The McKinney Police Department responded to an arson call on the 900 block of Maples Ave. reported for 3:59 a.m. March 6, according to community crime map data

Previously, the McKinney Courier-Gazette reported that the McKinney Police Department had responded to an arson incident reported for 3:58 p.m. Feb. 27, also on the 900 block of Maples Ave, according to community crime map data. At the time, the city of McKinney said that the McKinney Police and Fire departments are working together on the Feb. 27 case, and it was still under investigation. 

