The McKinney Police Department responded to an arson call on the 900 block of Maples Ave. reported for 3:59 a.m. March 6, according to community crime map data.
Previously, the McKinney Courier-Gazette reported that the McKinney Police Department had responded to an arson incident reported for 3:58 p.m. Feb. 27, also on the 900 block of Maples Ave, according to community crime map data. At the time, the city of McKinney said that the McKinney Police and Fire departments are working together on the Feb. 27 case, and it was still under investigation.
The McKinney Fire Department on March 13 said it was unable to comment because the fires are still under investigation.
In addition, the McKinney Police Department responded to an aggravated robbery on the 7900 block of Collin McKinney Parkway. The incident was reported for 5:55 p.m. March 7.
Between March 6-12, the McKinney Police Department also responded to multiple incidents involving motor vehicles, including:
Motor vehicle theft at the 1500 block of Eldorado Parkway reported for 6 p.m. March 6
Motor vehicle theft at the 1400 block of Eldorado Parkway reported for 9 p.m. March 6
Motor vehicle theft at the 800 block of East University Drive reported for 1:13 p.m. March 10
Burglary from motor vehicle on the 300 block of Gwendola Drive reported for 8:30 p.m. March 8
Burglary from motor vehicle on the 2500 block of Wolford St. reported for 9 p.m. March 8
Burglary from motor vehicle on the 200 block of Mccarley Place reported for 5:18 a.m. March 9
Burglary from motor vehicle on the 1700 block of North Central Expressway reported for 2:25 p.m. March 9
Burglary from motor vehicle on the 2900 block of Virginia Parkway reported for 2:21 p.m. March 11
