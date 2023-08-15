McKinney police file
McKinney Police Department / Facebook

Between Aug. 7 and Aug. 14, the McKinney Police Department reported an aggravated assault, six residential/commercial burglaries, a robbery and other crimes, according to community crime map data.

The aggravated assault was reported for 8 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 4100 block of English Ivy Drive.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments