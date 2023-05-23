The McKinney Police Department responded to eight burglary of motor vehicle incidents between May 15-21, according to community crime map data.
In addition, the department responded to four incidents of motor vehicle theft, including:
Motor vehicle theft on the 2000 block of West University Drive, reported for 2:59 p.m. May 15;
Motor vehicle theft on the 900 block of Canal St., reported for 7 p.m. May 17;
Motor vehicle theft on the 800 block of Center St., reported for 2:03 a.m. May 19;
Motor vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Virginia Parkway, reported for 5 p.m. May 21.
McKinney police also responded to 15 thefts, three residential burglaries and two commercial burglaries during the same time span.
Residential burglaries include:
Burglary on the 900 block of South Murray St., reported for 11 a.m. May 16;
Burglary on the 8100 block of Laughing Waters Trail, reported for 1:20 p.m. May 17;
Burglary on the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive, reported for 6:01 p.m. May 19.
Commercial burglaries include:
Burglary from a restaurant on the 400 block of North McDonald St., reported for 1:06 a.m. May 18;
Burglary from a specialty store on the 400 block of North McDonald St., reported for 3:30 a.m. May 20.
McKinney police also responded to two aggravated assault incidents: one on the 300 block of East University Drive (reported for 5:01 p.m. May 16) and another on the 2000 block of Skyline Drive (reported for 9:21 p.m. May 21).
