Updated: May 11, 2022 @ 2:26 pm
Officers with the McKinney Police Department responded to three reports of aggravated assaults in the past week, according to community crime map data.
The aggravated assaults incident took place within a three-day span from May 6-8.
At 8:30 a.m. May 6, officers responded to a report of aggravated assault on a roadway at the 3800 block of S. Lake Forest Drive in McKinney.
At 2:53 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault incident on a roadway in the 1100 block of Rockwall Street.
At 6:30 a.m. May 8, a report of aggravated assault was filed at a home on the 1400 block of N. College Street.
At midnight on May 7, officers responded to a report of aggravated sexual assault at a home on the 2800 block of Mesa Valley Drive.
Other incidents of note from May 5-10 were:
- At 4:59 p.m. May 5, a burglary report was filed on a home on the 1300 block of El Dorado Pkwy.
- At 9 p.m., May 4, theft of a motor vehicle report was filed on the 1100 block of Rockwall Street.
- At 11 p.m. May 6, officers responded to a theft of a motor vehicle on the 1600 block of Pearson Ave.
- At 5:10 p.m., officers responded to a theft from a specialty store on the 1600 block of N. Hardin Blvd.
- At 12:14 a.m. May 10, officers responded to a burglary on a specialty store on the 1900 block of N. Central Expy
