ALLEN POLICE BLOTTER

Officers with the McKinney Police Department responded to three reports of aggravated assaults in the past week, according to community crime map data.

The aggravated assaults incident took place within a three-day span from May 6-8.

At 8:30 a.m. May 6, officers responded to a report of aggravated assault on a roadway at the 3800 block of S. Lake Forest Drive in McKinney.

At 2:53 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault incident on a roadway in the 1100 block of Rockwall Street.

At 6:30 a.m. May 8, a report of aggravated assault was filed at a home on the 1400 block of N. College Street.

At midnight on May 7, officers responded to a report of aggravated sexual assault at a home on the 2800 block of Mesa Valley Drive.

Other incidents of note from May 5-10 were:

- At 4:59 p.m. May 5, a burglary report was filed on a home on the 1300 block of El Dorado Pkwy.

- At 9 p.m., May 4, theft of a motor vehicle report was filed on the 1100 block of Rockwall Street.

- At 11 p.m. May 6, officers responded to a theft of a motor vehicle on the 1600 block of Pearson Ave.

- At 5:10 p.m., officers responded to a theft from a specialty store on the 1600 block of N. Hardin Blvd.

- At 12:14 a.m. May 10, officers responded to a burglary on a specialty store on the 1900 block of N. Central Expy

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments