FILE: McKinney police car
File photo

Between July 31 and Aug. 7, the McKinney Police Department has responded to two reported assaults, five reported burglaries, a reported robbery and other crimes.

The reported assaults took place at 2 p.m. Aug. 3 in the 3400 block of Timber Ridge Trail and at 12:02 Aug. 4 in the 500 block of S Kentucky St.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments