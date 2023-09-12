FILE: McKinney police car
McKinney police responded to robbery incidents, motor vehicle burglary incidents, vehicle theft incidents and more between Sept. 4 and Sept. 11, according to community crime map data.

That includes three robberies at 3:24 p.m. Sept. 7 in the 3000 block of US 75, 7:05 p.m. Sept. 7 in the 3100 block of Nandina St., and at 12:34 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 600 block of N McDonald St.


