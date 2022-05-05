On April 30 and May 1, McKinney Police Department officers responded to three aggravated assaults on the west side of McKinney.
On April 30, officers responded to an aggravated assault at 12:53 p.m. on the 800 block of Bluffview Dr. Earlier that morning at 8:30 a.m., officers also responded to an aggravated assault in a parking lot/garage on the 4700 block of S. Ridge Road.
The next day, at 6:30 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault on a roadway on the 1900 block of S. Stonebridge Drive and Coronado Drive.
Other incidents that were reported the week of April 26-May 4 were:
- At 5 a.m. April 30, officers responded to a commercial burglary at a speciality store on the 4100 block of El Dorado Pkwy.
- At 11:30 a.m. April 29, officers responded to a robbery call at a bank/savings and loan location on the 200 block of W. University Dr.
- Another robbery was reported at 7 p.m. April 27, on the 4200 block of Big Fork Trail.
- Three thefts were reported within a nearly 3-hour span on April 30. At 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a theft at a speciality store on the 9000 block of Cotton Ridge Road North; At 6:01 p.m., a theft was reported on the 6600 block of Manzano St; at 7:27 p.m. April 30, a theft was reported an an amusement park on the 3100 block of S. Hardin Blvd.
- Eight other thefts were reported from April 26-29:
- Noon, April 26, theft reported at a home on the 8600 block of Virginia Pkwy.
- 1:30 p.m., April 26, theft reported at a home on the 100 block of Leadville Way.
- 9 p.m. April 26, theft reported at a home on the 2800 block of Cliffview Dr.
- 3:21 p.m. April 27, theft reported on a road/street on the 500 block of Wilcox Street and Short Street.
- 7:30 a.m. April 29, theft reported at a home on the 660 block of McKinney Ranch Pkwy.
- 9 a.m. April 29, theft reported at a shelter on the 1500 block of N. McDonald Street.
- 3:35 p.m., theft was reported on the 2000 block of N. Central Expy.
- 8:30 p.m., theft reported from a motor vehicle in a parking lot on the 2300 block of W. White Ave.
