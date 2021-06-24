Nathaniel Walker III

Nathaniel Walker III

 Courtesy of Collin County Sheriff's Office

McKinney police officers arrested a man who allegedly committed arson and danced near the fire afterwards.

Authorities responded to a call for assistance from McKinney Fire Department and were dispatched to a car wash located in the 700 block of North McDonald St. on Wednesday morning. An incident report obtained by Star Local Media noted that the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Nathaniel Walker III of Dallas, was spotted by a witness burning a trash can. The witness also said he heard glass break.

The incident report said that Walker was “becoming hostile with firefighters while they were attempting to extinguish” the flames, it also notes that he was taken into custody without incident.

Walker was booked at the Collin County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond with one count of arson, a second degree felony. It is unclear at this time if the suspect has an attorney.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments