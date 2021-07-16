Raschelle Martin

McKinney police have arrested a woman who they say stole a man’s bike after threatening him with scissors.

Raschelle Martin, 34, was arrested July 7. According to a McKinney Police Department affidavit provided by Collin County, a man told police he was taking a bicycle ride with a friend the morning of April 15 when the two stopped for a break at a convenience store located at 1313 N. Church St. The man told police that Martin, who is identified by police records as homeless, approached him in the parking lot and had a pair of scissors about 6 to 8 inches long in her hand. Martin told the man she was going to kill him and take his property, including his bicycle, the affidavit states. She then grabbed the bicycle and began to flee the scene.

According to the affidavit, the man said he has known Martin since she was born and said he knows her to use illegal narcotics. The man also said Martin had previously assaulted him and taken property without consent.

A McKinney police officer self-initiated a citizen contact with the man on April 29, and while speaking with him, the man mentioned the incident. According to the affidavit, the man said he didn’t call the police because he didn’t think police would help.

Martin has been placed in the Collin County Detention Facility and charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony. Her bond amount has been set at $25,000.

