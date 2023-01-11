The McKinney Police Department is asking locals to be vigilant in the face of multiple "bank jugging" incidents in the area.
"It is a crime of opportunity taking place all over the country, causing victims to lose huge amounts of money," the department stated on social media Wednesday. "And on Saturday, 1/7/23, our Officers responded to four Bank Jugging cases that are currently under investigation."
According to police, one person left the Chase Bank on the 4900 block of Eldorado Parkway after withdrawing money. Police said the person placed cash in an envelope, drove to another location to run an errand and left the envelope in the front seat.
"While he was gone, someone smashed out a window and stole the money," the department stated.
In a separate incident, an individual left the Chase Bank on the 1600 block of W. University Drive and drove to a gas station. While he was inside, someone smashed out a window and took an envelope containing $1,500. A white Buick SUV was seen driving away, the department stated.
Another incident involved a passenger window being broken and a woman's purse being stolen after she made a stop at Chase Bank in the 1600 block of W. University Drive.
"A witness was able to take a picture of the suspect vehicle, which is a white Buick Encore SUV with a Florida license plate (it was obscured)," the department stated.
A fourth case involved someone who left the Bank of America on the 2000 block of W. University Drive after making a large cash withdrawal. The individual went inside a second location and left the money inside his vehicle. When he returned, a window was smashed and the money was gone.
"These cases are currently under investigation," the department stated. "Two of the four do appear to have been related due to a similar vehicle description: a white Buick Encore SUV with Florida plates."
"Bank Jugging occurs when a criminal watches you as you enter a bank. That criminal (or criminals) waits outside and then watches as you leave the bank, holding an envelope, presumably filled with cash. They watch as you get into your vehicle, then (and this is what they are *really* after) they will watch WHERE IN YOUR VEHICLE you place the money. Do NOT assume that placing it in the center console or glovebox will deter them. IT WILL NOT. The criminal then follows you to your next location, waits until you go inside, smashes out your window, and steals your money. It only takes MINUTES," the department stated. "If you do make a significant withdrawal of cash from your bank, please do not leave the money in your vehicle and walk away again."
