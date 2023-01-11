McKinney police file
McKinney Police Department / Facebook

The McKinney Police Department is asking locals to be vigilant in the face of multiple "bank jugging" incidents in the area. 

"It is a crime of opportunity taking place all over the country, causing victims to lose huge amounts of money," the department stated on social media Wednesday. "And on Saturday, 1/7/23, our Officers responded to four Bank Jugging cases that are currently under investigation."

