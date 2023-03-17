Arts in bloom 1.jpg

Downtown McKinney will once again host its annual Arts in Bloom fest April 14-16. 

One of the first signs of one of McKinney’s biggest events of the year is the presence of yarn in the trees. 

Lamp posts, trees, benches and bicycles sporting bright colors of knitted fabric will adorn the downtown square weeks in advance, signaling an annual McKinney event that will bring the area alive with pops of color and sound. 

