One of the first signs of one of McKinney’s biggest events of the year is the presence of yarn in the trees.
Lamp posts, trees, benches and bicycles sporting bright colors of knitted fabric will adorn the downtown square weeks in advance, signaling an annual McKinney event that will bring the area alive with pops of color and sound.
McKinney is gearing up to host the 2023 iteration of its Arts in Bloom festival, scheduled for Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 16.
The event, an annual installation in McKinney’s downtown square, will feature live music, a wine pavilion, craft beer, a kids creation station and a local artist village featuring 120 juried artists.
Andrew Jones, cultural district director with the city of McKinney, said the event will include a new installation this year— a space for arts demonstrations featuring local artist groups. The space will feature ongoing arts demonstrations in different mediums and by different groups.
Jones said the event typically brings in 40,000-50,000 people over the three-day span.
“This is a great way to bring people that are interested in art and care about art to downtown and they can not only enjoy the beautiful art there but also discover McKinney hopefully for the first time,” Jones said.
The event features both local artists as well as artists who travel across the country, Jones said.
“I think this is one of the most beautiful events that we put on,” Jones said.
