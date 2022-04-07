McKinney is one step closer to capturing its essence on a set of 100-foot-tall silos.
As internationally-acclaimed artist Guido van Helten prepares to capture the spirit of McKinney in the form of a mural on the historic landmark, the city has been working to get community input on what the artwork should entail. A community survey ran from January 2022 through March 27, and results were presented during a Tuesday McKinney City Council work session. Respondents were asked to answer how they describe McKinney; what they think of the city’s culture, community and special places; what the essential McKinney experiences are and any additional comments.
“It was through the survey that we got a picture of the wonderful people of McKinney, and it was by their responses to thoughtful questions that we can see the heart of the city,” said Molly Brewer, chairwoman of the McKinney Arts Commission.
Amy Rosenthal, McKinney Performing Arts Center and McKinney Main Street director, said the survey showed overwhelming positive feedback for the project. She said the survey received 177 responses.
In response to a question asking how residents describe McKinney, Rosenthal said answers surrounding diversity and family were common.
In response to a question about what residents think about McKinney’s culture, answers relating to “downtown” and “history” were common.
In response to a question about “essential McKinney experiences,” answers about “the square” and parks were common.
After going through the responses, Rosenthal said the McKinney Arts Commission settled on a number of impressions:
Preserve the past and welcome progress
We are unified in our diversity
The struggles of growth, but together we are better
Honor the “message” of respect, kindness, preservation, growth
Embrace the past thoughtfully, face the future bravely
The city of McKinney purchased the historic silos in 2019, and an inquiry into a public art project on the silos first came about in December 2020. The city announced in February 2022 that it had signed a contract with Australian-based artist Guido van Helten for a mural project on the silos.
“I wanted to thank you for choosing, I think, the right person to do the job, because I think this is going to be pivotal for Mckinney,” Councilwoman Geré Feltus said Tuesday. “It really is going to be a very interesting project for us. But I love the intentionality of him going around in the community, speaking with a lot of different folks to try to figure out how to truly capture an image that we will all be proud of.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.