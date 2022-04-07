McKinney Silo Mural Project6.jpeg

McKinney is one step closer to capturing its essence on a set of 100-foot-tall silos. 

As internationally-acclaimed artist Guido van Helten prepares to capture the spirit of McKinney in the form of a mural on the historic landmark, the city has been working to get community input on what the artwork should entail. A community survey ran from January 2022 through March 27, and results were presented during a Tuesday McKinney City Council work session. Respondents were asked to answer how they describe McKinney; what they think of the city’s culture, community and special places; what the essential McKinney experiences are and any additional comments. 

“It was through the survey that we got a picture of the wonderful people of McKinney, and it was by their responses to thoughtful questions that we can see the heart of the city,” said Molly Brewer, chairwoman of the McKinney Arts Commission.  

Amy Rosenthal, McKinney Performing Arts Center and McKinney Main Street director, said the survey showed overwhelming positive feedback for the project. She said the survey received 177 responses.   

In response to a question asking how residents describe McKinney, Rosenthal said answers surrounding diversity and family were common. 

In response to a question about what residents think about McKinney’s culture, answers relating to “downtown” and “history” were common. 

In response to a question about “essential McKinney experiences,” answers about “the square” and parks were common. 

After going through the responses, Rosenthal said the McKinney Arts Commission settled on a number of impressions: 

  • Preserve the past and welcome progress

  • We are unified in our diversity 

  • The struggles of growth, but together we are better

  • Honor the “message” of respect, kindness, preservation, growth

  • Embrace the past thoughtfully, face the future bravely 

The city of McKinney purchased the historic silos in 2019, and an inquiry into a public art project on the silos first came about in December 2020. The city announced in February 2022 that  it had signed a contract with Australian-based artist Guido van Helten for a mural project on the silos. 

“I wanted to thank you for choosing, I think, the right person to do the job, because I think this is going to be pivotal for Mckinney,” Councilwoman Geré Feltus said Tuesday. “It really is going to be a very interesting project for us. But I love the intentionality of him going around in the community, speaking with a lot of different folks to try to figure out how to truly capture an image that we will all be proud of.”    

 

