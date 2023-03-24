Airport meeting 1.jpg

McKinney hosted the first of two public meetings focused on preliminary environmental analysis findings regarding proposed commercial service at the McKinney National Airport. Residents will vote on a $200 million general obligation bond item regarding a proposed commercial terminal project in May. 

On Thursday night, McKinney hosted its first public meeting to present preliminary findings of a draft environmental impact analysis regarding potential commercial service at the McKinney National Airport. 

When voters go to the polls in May, they will be asked to vote on a $200 million general obligation bond item to help fund future development at the McKinney National Airport in relation to the construction of a new terminal to attract potential commercial airline service. The McKinney City Council voted unanimously in February to place the item on the May 6 ballot. 

Airport presentation 2 .png

A noise contour map presented Thursday shows projected noise levels in 2026. 
Airport 3.png

Part of the Thursday presentation was a traffic analysis of peak hour activity on FM 546. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments