On Thursday night, McKinney hosted its first public meeting to present preliminary findings of a draft environmental impact analysis regarding potential commercial service at the McKinney National Airport.
When voters go to the polls in May, they will be asked to vote on a $200 million general obligation bond item to help fund future development at the McKinney National Airport in relation to the construction of a new terminal to attract potential commercial airline service. The McKinney City Council voted unanimously in February to place the item on the May 6 ballot.
The environmental assessment, which began in 2022, is independent of the bond election, said Mitchell McAnally, aviation leader with Garver, adding that environmental assessments are a lengthy process. The analyses look at the physical impact of a project such as air, noise, streams and wetlands, as well as associated mitigation factors, he said.
The draft environmental analysis still has to undergo review by the Texas Department of Transportation’s aviation administration and the Federal Aviation Administration, he said, and after that, the draft will be published for public comment and a formal public hearing period. The information shared Thursday was preliminary environmental findings, McAnally said.
Information presented that night covered impact to floodplains, wetland streams, noise impact and traffic impacts.
During the presentation, McAnally noted that the environmental analysis is based on a very high scenario of increased flights at the airport, while the bond election is based on a median scenario.
“Because we want to just plan for all contingencies,” he said.
Noise
McAnally walked the crowd through the methodology for the noise analysis. According to the Thursday presentation, the FAA requires the use of an Aviation Environmental Design Tool (AEDT) to be used for a 24-hour analysis to represent daily aircraft operations averaged over a year-long period. The metric used in the study is DNL, or Day-Night Average Sound Level.
“As you’re closer to the airport, the noise is greater, and as you get further out, the FAA has to determine, where do we draw that line on? What does the city of McKinney, in this instance, have to do to mitigate noise if it goes beyond a certain contour?” McAnally said. “And for the FAA, they’ve established in their order that the 65 DNL (...) that contour, anything outside of that, they see as the city of McKinney or any other airport in this country, they technically don’t have to do a mitigation factor for noise like soundproofing, things of that nature. Anything within that 65 DNL, if it’s an incompatible land use, such as residential, parks, community gathering centers, then they would require a sponsor to ultimately mitigate that noise impact on that facility.”
According to a presented sensitivity analysis, estimates showed that average daily departures in 2026 (the year the terminal is slated to open if construction starts in 2024) would range from four to 20. The environmental analysis used the “very high forecast” of 20 estimated daily departures. The numbers estimated 150 seats per departure.
Currently, the McKinney National Airport has an average of 449 flights per day. The addition of 20 estimated daily departures would result in about 40 additional daily flights (departures and arrivals). As a result, a proposed average annual day for 2026 showed a total average of 489 flights from the airport. By 2031, that total increased to 506 flights.
The study also looked at how the runway would be used.
Following a description of the analysis, McAnally showed meeting attendees draft noise level contour maps for 2026 and 2031. The contour maps show where the benchmark 65 DNL levels would hit based on the estimated additional 40 flights and compares it to noise contours if the city took no action to add commercial service to the airport.
“So anything within that 65 DNL, the FAA would require the city of McKinney to mitigate any noise concerns, if it’s a non-compatible land use,” McAnally said.
The noise contour maps are available at tinyurl.com/22ntjbve
Traffic
The presented traffic analysis looked at levels of service at the peak hour on FM 546, the roadway that runs adjacent to the proposed commercial terminal project. FM 546 is the primary connection to the proposed commercial terminal project, the presentation notes.
Projections for 2026 show that the level of service on FM 546 at the peak hour would maintain a level of service that has a free flow of traffic with no delays, according to the findings presented Thursday.
Projections for 2031 show that the level of service on the same roadway at the peak hour would consist of light or moderate traffic, still with no delays.
The presentation noted that future work is expected to take place on the Spur 399 alignment, which curves around the airport area.
However, the presentation notes, the current schedule would have the proposed terminal completed before the Spur 399 project is completed.
Timing
There were multiple questions about the timing of the bond election compared to the environmental study.
“The intent of the bond election is to develop the funding for the project and then continue the discussions with the airline,” McKinney National Airport Director Ken Carley said. “The city council has been pretty clear in stating throughout the project that there is no intent to start construction of a project without expressed airline interest — letters of intent, term sheets. So this is one step in the phase of a project. Right now, we’re still looking at the environmental impacts of the project and developing the funding, and then proceeding to the next step.”
McKinney City Councilman Patrick Cloutier also addressed the crowd.
“This is something that we’ve always thought about — it’s always been thought about long before I got on council a year ago,” Cloutier said. “The bond election is a mechanism that we on council thought was the best way to finance a commercial terminal that is using general obligation bonds.
“There are other ways to finance a commercial terminal,” Cloutier added, mentioning public-private partnerships and revenue bonds as examples. “This is the decision we made. What’s on the ballot for May 6 is, ‘Do the voters have an appetite to have these bonds if indeed everything else checks out?’ And everything has to check out with these studies the way they are.”
The next meeting regarding the environmental analysis is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. April 19 at Cockrill Middle School. Carley said there is also a city council work session scheduled for April 4 that will focus on the financial aspect of the proposed project. The April 4 McKinney City Council work session is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the council chambers, 222. N Tennessee St.
The presentation from the March 23 presentation is available at fly-mckinney.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/TKI-EA-Open-House-No-1-March-23-2023.pdf
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.