McKinney is proposing to adopt its no-new-revenue tax rate for the first time “in recent memory,” City Manager Paul Grimes said.
“I don’t know that we’ve had that in the last 20 years, and at a time when revenues for the city are tremendously challenged,” Mayor George Fuller said at an Aug. 14 City Council work session.
The city’s proposed 2020-21 budget proposes a property tax rate of about 50.86 cents per $100 of value, which is the city’s no-new-revenue tax rate. On Aug. 4, the council approved a proposed not-to-exceed rate of 51.56 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The proposed 50.86 rate is a reduction from the previous year’s 51.56 tax rate.
“Due to the tax rate decreasing and due to valuations leveling off on existing properties, we’re estimating that the average tax levy will dip somewhat for the average residential taxpayer in McKinney,” Strategic Services Manager Trevor Minyard said at the meeting.
Grimes said the city is taking a “wait and see” approach to revenues before making large spending commitments. He also said the city staff were proposing a budget that presents no new revenue other than growth-related revenue.
“This essentially means a zero increase from our current revenue base,” he said.
Property taxes are shown to account for 55% of general fund revenues in the proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year. About 17% of general fund revenues are projected to come from sales tax.
Grimes said sales taxes were relatively stable given the “wreckage” to multiple industries, which he said seemed to be offset by a surge in online purchases and big-box retail.
“But we need to stay cautious,” he said.
He later said there were signs that would suggest that if an economic downturn continues, some sales tax growth might be pulled back.
“So we are trying to be a little more conservative without being overly conservative, if that makes any sense,” he said. “And then we have on the expenditure side the levers and knobs to be able to adjust as we progress.”
The largest chunk of general fund expenditures, 47%, will go to public safety under the proposed budget. The proposed budget includes funding for five new police officers and three new fire department staff, Grimes said.
It also includes $1.5 million for street repairs and maintenance, “the absolute minimum necessary to keep up with some of our aging streets and infrastructure,” Grimes added.
Fuller said what was being achieved was done with an amount of staff per capita that is lower than surrounding cities.
“We’re doing the job better than anyone around us with less, and it’s only because of the talent and the work ethic,” he said. “So people really need to grasp that as they appreciate this. It deserves a deeper appreciation than just a tax rate number.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.