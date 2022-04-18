Two local Collin County cities are opposing differing plans for a proposed highway alignment and are urging their residents to give feedback before time runs out.
The Texas Department of Transportation is currently gathering public input on proposed segments for the building of a freeway, dubbed the US 380 Bypass.
Currently, the overall project proposes five total alignments. Two alignments, “Segment A” and “Segment B” are alternative options for the bypass’s route in the west. Two other alignments, “Segment C” and “Segment D,” address options for the bypass’s route to the east. “Segment E,” which runs through the center, will be used regardless of which other alignments are chosen.
TXDOT is gathering public input on the western alignment options until April 21.
The city of McKinney and town of Prosper have publicly opposed different alignments. McKinney has said it is against Segment A, while Prosper has come out against Segment B.
On April 5, the McKinney City Council approved a resolution supporting Segment B and opposing Segment A. During the meeting, McKinney Engineering Director Gary Graham said Segment B is 18% shorter, requires approximately $41 million less in right-of-way acquisition and would require 73% fewer combined business and residential displacements. He added that the overall cost of Segment B is about 14% lower than that of Segment A.
During the meeting, McKinney Mayor George Fuller said he was aware of comments about how “McKinney shouldn’t be dictating what happens in Prosper.”
“This has always been a state highway,” Fuller said, “and what we all need to be thinking about is regional mobility and what is best for the region. Not just any one city.”
McKinney City Council Member Rick Franklin said he supported the city’s resolution and said it was less expensive to go with Segment B.
“If you look at the diagram, it just looks awkward to have the highway go straight up and then over in an ‘s,’” Franklin said. “It’s going to take out businesses that have chosen to make McKinney their place of business. They didn’t know this was coming. So for all those reasons, I’m very opposed to option A and very much supportive of option B.”
The city of McKinney website has stated that Option A would impact 57% more natural wetlands and wildlife and would negatively impact the Tucker Hill and Stonebridge Ranch neighborhoods.
McKinney City Council Member Patrick Cloutier said he was “vigorously against” option A, but added that he would be receptive if TXDOT found a way to “taper” option B so that it is more friendly to Prosper.
The town of Prosper has urged its residents to submit feedback to TXDOT opposing Segment B.
In a town-produced video, Bob Benson, a resident, local HOA president and Prosper Parks Board member, said the Option B alignment would cut through multiple residential developments and a cemetery.
“It would go through the financial corners that give Prosper the ability to grow from a tax base,” Benson said.
A separate video included comments from Prosper Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Craig Andres.
“This really changes the calculus if we run this option through Prosper,” Andres said. “The calculus for supporting our schools, the calculus for creating the kind of sustainable residential development that fits within our plan. And so it really isn’t a viable option for us. It’s not within the plan for Prosper.”
Rebecca Zook, Prosper’s executive director of development and infrastructure services, said Option B would negatively impact the town in environmental ways as well as splitting the town in two.
“The loss of the land for tax revenue purposes would greatly affect the town in ways maybe people haven’t even thought of,” Prosper Town Council Member Jeff Hodges said. “It would be difficult to budget for our police and fire departments now because of that lost revenue.”
Input is due April 21 and can be submitted through a form at bit.ly/37VAV68.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.