David Bernard loved giving his homemade salsa as gifts to friends for years. Then, he and his wife, Michele, found themselves as finalists in the H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best contest. Today, the McKinney residents' product can now be found in H-E-B's shelves throughout the state. The couple are also regulars at the McKinney Farmer's Market in Chestnut Square.
What brought you to McKinney?
Gourmet cooking has long been one of David’s favorite hobbies. When working in the power industry he made salsa daily for coworkers to enjoy. For years, we regularly gifted his salsas to family friends and neighbors. Over time, we started receiving requests from more and more people. After placing for the first time at the Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival, we thought it would be fun to start a specialty food company in order to sell our products at Farmers Market at Chestnut Square. We’ve placed in Austin each time we’ve entered since then, and picked up a few other honors along the way. In 2018, we were named finalists in H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best contest and can now be found on their shelves throughout Texas.
For as long as we can remember, we have been customers of the farmers market at Chestnut Square. This is literally the neighborhood where we grew up and where we still call home. We love the weekly interaction with our neighbors, both those we’ve known our whole lives and the newcomers who got here as quick as they could.
Tell us about your efforts to put together the Star-Spangled Salsa Fest in McKinney.
The star-spangled salsa fest was such a fun spicy food event! Together, with a wonderfully dedicated committee, an absolute army of volunteers, and salsa/food vendors from throughout the state, we were able for two years in a row, to come together on July 4th, to raise money to be donated to the Community Garden Kitchen’s building fund. Now open, it provides free of charge dining with dignity to all. We are so proud to know that we were able to play a part in helping such an amazing organization achieve their goals.
That would be so hard to narrow down because we have so many favorites! Many of our favorite recipes can be found on our website. Each roasted cooking salsa was actually developed to be the go to base for the wide variety of gourmet dishes David created when serving as a private chef at the Crescent Moon Lodge and Retreat Center. On the other end of the spectrum, (read: easy), I like to make chicken enchiladas with the green or the chipotle, I like to use the mango pineapple habanero with any and all fish entrées, or as a topping on vanilla ice cream. My favorite fajitas are marinated in the hot. But, if I’m in a chips and salsa or nacho mood, our roasted red pepper is my fave.
Goodness, this will be difficult to narrow down, because we have so many favorite places to spend time in McKinney. We’ve had the wonderful opportunity to travel and spend time in other places and still agree McKinney is our favorite place to be. If we had to narrow it down though, our favorite place to be in McKinney is anywhere in the historic district with our family and friends and neighbors gathered with us around the table.
In our free time we like to travel. We like to explore places we’ve not been to before, but we also find a way to crisscross Texas, visit the Santa Fe, New Mexico area, or find our way to Port Aransas each year. Our most favorite thing in the world to do is spend time with our our friends and family, especially our wonderful sons, daughter-in-law, and granddaughters.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Early birds. Sunrise is our daily coffee date.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.